Discover 30-plus sports, all in one place

Community Facilities Coordinator with Ballina Shire Council Roberta O'Brien is keen to support sport in the region with the Activities Day planned for the BISC centre where people can sign on to their favroutie sports.

THE Get Active Expo is back and this year will be held at the brand new Ballina Indoor Sports Centre.

The free community event gives sporting clubs the chance to connect with local families and help kids find out what sports are on offer in Ballina Shire.

Ballina Shire Council’s community facilities coordinator, Roberta O’Brien, said the expo would be held on Saturday, February 29, between 10am and 2pm.

“Check out over 30 sports, including cheerleading, martial arts, surfing, soccer, dancing, AFL and basketball,” she said.

“Meet the amazing volunteers behind Ballina Shire’s strong sporting culture and get registered for the upcoming season.”

Fun activities and demonstrations will keep the kids entertained.

You can also take a tour of the new sports centre, chat to staff about what’s happening at the BISC, shoot hoops and grab a sausage sizzle.

Community facilities officer Amy Fortescue said it was a good opportunity for families to get all the information about a number of different sports and activities, all in one spot.

“Keeping the family active is a great way to keep the family happy,” she said.

Ms O’Brien said the inaugural 2019 Get Active Expo held at Alstonville was a huge success.

“Now we have a purpose-built sports centre, the BISC is an ideal venue to exhibit all sport providers under one roof,” she said.

Remember to register for the Active Kids voucher and receive $100 towards sport registration. To find out more about Active Kids visit service.nsw.gov.au.

If your club is not yet registered for the Get Active Expo email the BISC team at communityspaces@ballina.nsw.gov.au or phone 6681 0599.