Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Menswear chain Roger David faces closure unless a buyer is found in the coming days.
Menswear chain Roger David faces closure unless a buyer is found in the coming days.
Business

Discounts ramp up as Roger David faces closure

by Stephanie Bennett
10th Nov 2018 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISCOUNTS at embattled clothing chain Roger David have been ramped up in an effort to secure a buyer before a looming closure deadline.

Administrators for the collapsed menswear chain have set a deadline of November 14 to secure a buyer for the chain, or begin closing all stores after 76 years in business.

With 57 stores around the country, including 17 in Queensland, across three brands, about 500 full-time, part-time and casual employees face losing their jobs unless a buyer is secured in the coming days.

Discounts have increased to 60 per cent across all sites, with sales booming since the company was placed into voluntary administration last month and discounting began.

Administrator, KordaMentha Restructuring's Craig Shepard, said there has been some interest in the retail chain, "but there is no certainty of a sale".

"Potential buyers have recognised the strength of the brand and customer loyalty, but it has to make commercial sense," he said.

"Sales have been phenomenal since the first day of administration and we have fast-tracked all stock from the warehouses to the stores to keep up with demand."

Mr Shepard said if no buyer was found by the November 14 deadline closures would begin, with all sites expected to be shut by Christmas.

On October 18 it was announced Roger David was another high-profile victim of the notoriously tough retail market, with the company entering voluntary administration.

business closure menswear roger david

Top Stories

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    People and Places "THE water was murky and cold and there was significant danger of the vehicle sliding deeper into the river further endangering the officers' lives."

    Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    premium_icon Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    News Rest stop operators have their futures hanging in the balance

    Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    premium_icon Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    News School-leavers urged to balance their celebrations with their safety

    REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    premium_icon REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    News Awarded medals for gallantry, one solider never fully recovered

    Local Partners