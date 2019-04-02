Discount rewards for cafes leading the way on plastics

Plastic Free Champions - Elixiba, Byron Bay is one business among a growing list going plastic free.

THE list of Byron Shire businesses moving away from single-use plastics is growing, with 20 crowned as 'Plastic Free Champions' from Plastic Free Byron.

Joint project between Plastic Free Byron and the Boomerang Alliance, 'Make the switch' has been working with local cafes, restaurants, markets and events since July 2018 to help them move away from single-use plastic packaging, replacing it with reusable or compostable alternatives.

Plastic Free Byron project coordinator Coral Latella said businesses wanting to make the switch can reach out if they don't know where to start.

"Not only can we provide advice and resources, but we also work with suppliers and manufacturers to help make it easier for them,” she said.

"One such manufacturer who has jumped on board is leading national product producer and provider of composting services, Biopak, which is offering all new program members a 5 per cent discount on their products for the first three months after joining.

BioPak CEO Gary Smith said he felt the program embodied their philosophy of a circular economy.

"We offer sustainable food packaging made from plants, not oil, for businesses who, like us, want to preserve and protect the environment for current and future generations. We're keen to see businesses signing up to this great program and making changes towards more sustainable practices,” Mr Smith said.

Once a business has eliminated six key plastic items, they are crowned as a 'Plastic Free Champion'.

Ms Latella said the system allows the public to identify which cafes are making the switch and support those businesses.

"We encourage everyone to really get on board and support these businesses. It really makes a difference to have the community behind them, knowing that their efforts are appreciated. Consumer power is something which really works.

"Plastic should never be used to make something that is only used once for a short time and then can exist in the environment forever.

"It takes a terrible toll on our wildlife and has health implications for people as well.”

Plastic Free Champions include:

Harvest Newrybar

Spice Byron Bay

Folk Byron Bay

Byron Pantry

Combi

Tornado Twisters Byron Bay

The Other Joint

The Byron Bay General Store

Barefoot Brew Room

Tornado Twisters

Pink Lotus Eatery

Koobideh

Jones and Co. Counter

Chihuahua Taqueria

Elixiba

Circus Arts Australia

Bare Blends

Punch and Daisy Cafe

The Three Blue Ducks

Bayleaf

To join the program, head to www.plasticfreebyron.com/maketheswitch.