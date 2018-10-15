Menu
Old favourites: the tea cup ride at North Coast National.
News

Discount coupons for Lismore show plus full program

15th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

MAKE sure you pick up Tuesday's copy of The Northern Star for the full program for the 133rd North Coast National.

The Lismore show kicks off on Thursday and continues until Saturday.

Our program has two pages of discount coupons for the Thursday and Friday, which gives you two-for-one fair rides for participating rides between certain times.

The liftout is also perfect for planning your trip to the show - check out all the highlights and discover all the exciting new attractions.

We've also included a map to make it even easier to navigate through one of Lismore's best-loved events.

Only in Tuesday's Star.

Lismore Northern Star

