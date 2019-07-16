Menu
Concerned council: People have started climbing the sculpture
Council News

Disco dong needs a safety check

Amber Gibson
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 AM

BYRON Shire Council will investigate whether the lighthouse sculpture at the intersection of Ewingsdale is a safety hazard after people have started to climb it.

The council will be undertaking a safety inspection of the lighthouse sculpture on the roundabout at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Bayshore Drive today.

The work is planned to occur between 10 am to 2 pm.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

We regret any inconvenience caused for motorists during this time.

The inspection is necessary following an incident of people climbing the sculpture. The council will check its structural integrity as well as remove an item that had been hung on it.

Vanessa Adams, Director Corporate and Community Services, is reminding people to note the signs around the sculpture warning people not to climb it.

"To climb on any piece of public infrastructure that is not designed for it is irresponsible and dangerous," she said.

