Disco diva sings top 100 hits to golden oldies in aged care

LISA HUNT is used to performing in front of crowds in Italy and the United States but recently she traded all of that for the virtual stage and adoring crowd of Feros Care residents.

Earlier this month, Ms Hunt performed a series of disco hits for over 100 Feros Care residents via a virtual performance on the care provider's state-of-the-art studio and online platform.

Ms Hunt said the idea all came about after care resident 99-year-old Feros Village Byron Bay resident Nina Marzi who, before the pandemic, never missed a show at The Beach Hotel.

"I was inspired by Nina's recent 99th birthday and I was sad that COVID-19 meant she couldn't get out and dance with me on stage, so when Feros Care suggested a virtual concert I thought, 'let's do this'," Ms Hunt said.

"Nina and Feather are just divine, as are all our seniors, so I wanted to do something for them.

"I want to sing again and connect with people and was given a chance to do that with a group of precious people who, due to COVID-19, are mostly confined to their home or aged-care village."

Singer Lisa Hunt with some of the Feros Care crew performing a virtual concert for village residents

Ms Hunt said while the virtual stage was new to her, performing to an audience was an enormous thrill.

"I was a bit terrified of singing at 10am but I put the disco lights on and boy did we have some fun!" she said.

"Everyone knows what they feel when they hear their favourite song. It's transforming; it lifts you up; it opens your heart.

Feros Care CEO Jennene Buckley said the virtual concert received a tick of approval from the audience.

"The residents in our villages, particularly those in Byron Bay where Nina lives, are familiar with Lisa and were so excited to finally get the chance to see one of her concerts.

"For our VSC participants across Australia it's a day they had marked in their calendars with great anticipation, and it did not disappoint!"