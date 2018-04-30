'Disaster waiting to happen': Underage, drunk and on drugs

Do you know where your kids are on the weekends?

Do you know where your kids are on the weekends? Chris McCormack

EVANS Head parents ... do you know what your kids are up to on the weekend?

Police patrolling Evans Head at night have seen a disturbing trend of juveniles wandering the streets heavily under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Friday and Saturday nights.

Senior Constable David Henderson said some have been so unable to care for themselves that police have had no option but to take them back to the police station and call their parents so they can collect them.

Snr Const Henderson said juveniles who are drunk, under the influence of drugs and wander the street in the early hours are a disaster waiting to happen.

He said juveniles may find themselves the target of predatory behaviour by older people, detained as an intoxicated person, fined or charged for offensive conduct or maybe even referred to FACS as a Child At Risk.

Snr Const Henderson said people who supply juveniles with alcohol can expect large fines, and anyone caught supplying drugs can expect serious criminal charges.

"As the old saying goes, 'Nothing good happens after 2am'," he said.

Evans Head police and Lismore Detectives will continue to make patrols of the area, both in uniform and in plain clothes.

Police are asking parents to have a talk to their kids about their conduct at night and the health and criminal consequences they may face for bad decisions made while under the influence. #EvansHeadCrime