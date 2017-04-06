Disaster tourists can just stay at home

FLOODS: Ray and Toohey paddle down Chinderah Bay Drive through flood waters to get to higher ground.

SIGHTSEEING is not the appropriate thing to do in a post-disaster area, according to police.

Police have issued a warning about people attending the flood affected areas to sightsee.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command would like to thank those members of the community who are voluntarily assisting flood affected areas throughout Tumbulgum, Murwillumbah and Chinderah.

However, there have been reports of some persons attending for sightseeing purposes and obtaining 'selfies' with large amounts of destroyed property pictured in the background.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Commander, Superintendant Wayne Starling, has warned people that flood affected areas are not tourist attractions.

"A large number of our community members who were severely affected are focused on restoring their lives and property to some degree of normality,

"It is neither appropriate nor respectful to attend these areas for the sole purpose of sightseeing. Moreover, it may be dangerous given the condition of the roads in and around the area as well as the general condition of the area as the recovery process moves forward,

"As the weekend approaches, unless you are entering flood affected areas to provide community support, which is greatly appreciated by those affected, police ask that you consider the circumstances of our community members and not enter the disaster area,

"Police are actively patrolling flood affected areas and you will be turned away if you are attending as a disaster tourist; not only for your own safety but also so that the community can focus on the recovery effort.” Supt Starling said.