Taking photos of a fire, or any disaster for that matter, isn't in anyone's best interests
Environment

Disaster tourism a burning issue for local firefighters

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Aug 2018 1:45 PM

DISASTER tourists have reportedly descended on the Clarence Valley to get up close to a real bushfire.

It is understood sightseers have been spotted around the Bucarrumbi bushfire which is still classed as out of control and has destroyed more than 1583 hectares of land.

"It is strongly recommended that the public steer clear of the area while firefighting operations are in progress," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said.

"The main issue is the high chance of trees falling on them. There are also aircraft operations where an aircraft can dump up to three tonnes of water at a time.

On Saturday, a drone was flown over a Northern Rivers bushfire causing NSW Rural Fire Service to ground all firefighting aircraft in the area.

"We can't reiterate enough that if these photographers put a drone in the air that suspends all aircraft from the Rural Fire Service," the spokesperson added.

According to The Civil Aviation Safety Authority, flying a drone over or near a bushfire could cost up to $10,000 in fines or penalties.

"These activities certainly impede our ability to combat any fire conditions."

Grafton Daily Examiner

