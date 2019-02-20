'Disaster recovery a marathon not a sprint'

BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: Anyone feeling the effects of stress after the bushfires in Northern NSW is urged to seek assistance.

ANYONE affected by the recent bushfires in Northern New South Wales are urged to take care of themselves and seek assistance from mental health professionals.

Rural Adversity in Mental Health Program (RAMHP) mental health nurse, Steve Carrigg, said people can be at an increased risk of developing anxiety and depression after a traumatic event, but help is available.

Mr Carrig who has been working out of the at the drop-in centre at Tabulam Town Hall, said mental health services and support is available for individuals and communities.

"Following any disaster, it is normal for people to feel overwhelmed, worry a lot more than usual, have trouble concentrating and making decisions and becoming tearful,” he said.

"Disaster recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. Go easy on yourself, and know that it's OK to cry.

"People may also have trouble with sleep, bad dreams and may experience a loss of appetite. They may start to question their own decisions during and after the event, which is all normal behaviour.”

Mr Carrigg said knowing what emotional responses to expect, how to look after your own mental health and support loved ones means you can reduce the risk of developing mental health issues in the aftermath of a traumatic event.

He said when these feelings and emotions last more than a few weeks, or people stop their usual routine, that's where mental health professionals can assist.

"Talk about what happened and how it has affected you, talk to others about the ups and downs of your recovery experience to people you trust,” he said.

"Try to keep to your usual routines and activities, avoid drinking too much alcohol or caffeine, eat healthy foods and get regular exercise”.

If you or your loved ones are experiencing feelings which are more extreme than usual, help is available and people can speak to Disaster Welfare, Red Cross, RAMHP staff or Chaplains.

Or see your GP, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224636, or visit the RAMP at www.ramhp.com.au or the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511.

Resources are also available to help children who have experienced a traumatic event.