Disaster funding available for fire-stricken areas

There was damage to property on Chauvel Rd after a fire tore through bushland and property near Tabulam following high temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions.

DISASTER assistance has been made available to communities affected by severe bushfires in Northern NSW.

The Kyogle, Tenterfield, Armidale and Inverell areas have been affected by fires since Monday and help will be available through the NSW and Commonwealth funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

The assistance can include:

Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations

Freight subsidies for primary producers

Grants to eligible non-profit organisations

Federal MP for Page Kevin Hogan said it was important for the assistance to be made available as teams continue to tally the toll of the fire that's burnt through more than 3000 ha at Tabulam.

"While the full extent of the damage caused by the fires is still being determined, it's important that we start helping people to recover now," Mr Hogan said.

"What we do know at this stage is that at least six homes have been destroyed and dozens of farm buildings, tractor machinery and fences have been burnt out in the blaze."

Mr Hogan thanked those community groups across the Northern Rivers who'd rallied to assist during the fire.

Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Senator Linda Reynolds said financial assistance was now available for those in bushfire-affected communities.

She said the scheme would also support operational responses.

"The fires were fuelled by strong winds and burnt through thousands of hectares of land, threatening life and causing major disruptions to nearby communities," Assistant Minister Reynolds said.

"The speed at which these fires moved reinforces the need for communities to continue to be well prepared and have a plan, especially as this very dangerous bushfire season continues.

"The Commonwealth and NSW governments are working closely together to provide immediate relief and support the recovery of affected communities."

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said firefighters had done a "tremendous job" as many were evacuated across the affected regions.

"Our firies have again done a tremendous job keeping these communities safe," Mr Grant said.

"They acted swiftly and continue to update local residents about the ongoing emergency response.

"The NSW Rural Fire Service have battled blazes during incredibly challenging weather conditions, and deployed hundreds of firefighters, appliances and aircraft to combat the fires, and I know everyone is incredibly grateful for those efforts.

"Our thoughts too are with the families and businesses who've been evacuated, some of whom have lost properties too. It's a devastating experience, and our hope is that this assistance will ease some of the burden you're now facing on the road to recovery."

For more information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

Primary producers and small businesses can apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.

Sporting clubs and other non-profit organisations which need to restore essential facilities can also call 1800 678 593.

Further information on disaster assistance is available on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au and the NSW emergency information and response website at emergency.nsw.gov.au.