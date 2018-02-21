Storm affected communities up for disaster assistance

Andrew, Jacob, Will and Abigail McCalam look at the aftermath of the storm which tore through Alstonville and the surrounding regions last November.

PEOPLE impacted by storms that swept through the region in November last year are eligible for disaster assistance.

Assistance for the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Central Coast, Cessnock, Clarence Valley, Lismore, Port Macquarie Hastings and Tenterfield is being provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Minister for Law Enforcement and Cyber Security Angus Taylor, who has responsibility for Commonwealth disaster assistance, said a range of assistance was now available to help cover the cost of repairing essential public assets and to provide a boost for primary producers.

"The November storm caused widespread damage, including to residential property, public infrastructure and primary production industries, particularly the horticultural and cropping industries," Mr Taylor said.

"During the storms, more than 9000 customers experienced power outages and the New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to more than 1000 requests for assistance."

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said the Commonwealth and New South Wales governments were committed to working together to ensure disaster affected communities received the support they needed to recover.

"The funding available through the NDRRA will also help councils with their clean-up costs and assist affected small businesses and non-profit organisations," Mr Grant said.

Assistance available under the NDRRA may include:

help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged

support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets

concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations

freight subsidies for primary producers, and

grants to eligible non-profit organisations.