Brennan blasts ‘disappointing’, ‘dumb’ Titans after loss to Cowboys

GOLD Coast coach Garth Brennan has given a scathing assessment of his side following their disappointing 26-14 loss to North Queensland on Saturday night in Townsville.

Following a 54-8 hammering at the hands of St George Illawarra back in round three, the Titans looked to have turned a corner to win two of their next three games against Brisbane and Manly.

But all that good work was brought undone at 1300 Smiles Stadium, as the Cowboys went on to break their five-game losing streak.

The Titans were particularly poor in the opening half, completing just 56 per cent of their sets while giving away an unforgivable 10 penalties.

"Up there with as disappointing as the Dragons game," Brennan said post-match.

"Errors, discipline, not sticking to what we trained all week to do. It's very disappointing.

"We obviously don't handle things that go against us very well.

"That happened in the Dragons game, it happened there tonight.

"Until the guys want to buy into where we're heading with this football team, those results are going to keep happening."

The Titans look dejected after losing to the Cowboys.

The Titans let the Cowboys take a 16-2 lead into halftime, a lead which was built on after the break with tries to Jason Taumalolo and Coen Hess.

It took until the very back end of the game for the visitors to spring to life when they scored twice in three minutes through Ash Taylor and Jarrod Wallace.

But unfortunately for Brennan's men, it was too little, too late.

"Execution was poor, there's no doubt about that, fundamental errors from scrums, penalties, drop ball in contact, schoolboy stuff," Brennan said.

"Don't get me wrong 10 out of 10 for not giving up and trying, zero out of 10 for smartness.

"We're a side that's learning, we're going to have those weeks, and I've said that from day one.

"They came home and they started to do things we spoke about this week in the last 10 or 15 minutes and it worked.

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo celebrates his try with teammates while Titans Ash Taylor looks on. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"We've got to be a stronger, mentally tough football team than we are at the moment.

"We're fit, we never give up, but we're a dumb football team at times as well."

Titans skipper Ryan James couldn't refute Brennan's comments.

"It's the truth and sometimes the truth hurts to hear," James said.

"Penalties and errors led to them getting a roll on.

"I'll put my hand up, I dropped the ball in contact, that's under 7s stuff.

"We just have to work on that, complete our sets and get a repeat - I don't think we forced a repeat all night.

"When we decided we wanted to play footy and stick to the game plan, it seemed to work, but we only did it for five minutes."

