‘Disappointing’: Chamber lobbies Qld over border blues

The border restrictions have been stepped up. Police setting up barriers in Miles Street, Coolangatta. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

FREEING up traffic around the Tweed Heads health services and reopening the Ducat St checkpoint are at the top of a list of concerns for the Tweed Chamber of Commerce.

Tweed Heads streets have descended into traffic mayhem the past two days since the reintroduction of Queensland's hard border closure.

The closures are similar to what was initially put in place in March and not the most recent system from November.

TCC board member John Weaver said it was disappointing the Queensland government knew what had worked before and failed to implement the measures in a peak holiday period.

He said the chamber was lobbying State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot as well as the NSW police to work with Queensland to ease the traffic pressure in the Tweed Heads CBD.

Traffic on Wharf St Tweed Heads December 22 about midday leading into the Griffith St Coolangatta Queensland border checkpoint. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Mr Weaver said members would also like to see the reintroduction of a locals-only and freight checkpoint to combat the queues of vehicles running more than a kilometre down Wharf St from the Griffith St checkpoint in Coolangatta.

"It's not a good situation," he said.

Mr Weaver also urged people crossing the border to print out their border passes and display them on their front windscreens to speed up the process, instead of fiddling about with a smart phone causing delays.

Tweed Mall Shopping Centre car park about 3pm on December 22, 2020. Photo by Kerrie Joy

Despite photos of an almost deserted front carpark of the Tweed Mall Shopping Centre floating around social media just days before Christmas, Newscorp understands while there has been a reduction in customers - the situation is not as dire as at first glance.

Tweed Mall Shopping Centre on Wharf St

It is understood Tweed Mall patrons have been encouraged to park in the carparks accessed off Bay and Frances streets and customers have made the effort to enter the shopping centre around peak traffic times.

Mr Weaver encouraged locals to continue to pick their times to beat the traffic and shop local in the Tweed after what has been a horror year for business battling natural disasters and a pandemic.