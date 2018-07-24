Menu
Ten's new game show Pointless is off to a rocky start with viewers.
‘Worst show ever’: New Ten series slammed

24th Jul 2018 6:42 AM

CHANNEL Ten's much-hyped new game show Pointless is off to a rocky start, with disappointed viewers dubbing it "the worst show ever" following its debut on Monday night.

The series, based on the popular UK format, was announced as the replacement for Grant Denyer's Family Feud earlier this year.

The show is hosted by TV personality Dr Andrew Rochford and comedian Mark Humphries.

Pointless premiered this week.

Like Family Feud, teams in Pointless win a cash prize based on how many audience members guessed the correct answer in a survey. But the aim of Pointless is to score as little points as possible by giving the right answer to a little-known question.

Given the popularity of the British edition, it had seemed like a good bet to replace the long-running Family Feud. But people weren't exactly loving it, with many pointing out that it felt too "rushed."

Some viewers lamented the demise of Family Feud even though few watched the Denyer-helmed game show, which was cancelled because of low ratings.

 

 

Pointless airs at 6pm weeknights on Ten.

    Local Partners