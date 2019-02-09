Menu
A man remains in custody over the Bruxner Highway crash where he struck two cyclists with his utility.
Crime

Disagreement stalls sentencing of driver who struck cyclists

Liana Turner
by
9th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
A POSSIBLE dispute of facts has delayed sentencing of a man who struck two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway.

Casino man Richard David Dunwell, 34, did not appear when his matter went before Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

Dunwell remains in custody after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm over the incident which took place on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19 last year.

When he lodged these pleas in Lismore Local Court in December, the prosecution withdrew two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Five other charges against Dunwell remain before the court, but are not expected to draw any additional penalty.

Before court on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Peter Woods told Judge Wells there would be a dispute of facts before Dunwell is sentenced.

But Dunwell's barrister Jason Watts said this was not the case.

"There are agreed facts and the accused has no dispute with the agreed facts,” Mr Watts said.

Judge Wells said the two parties would need to clarify this outside of court.

"Discussions with each other need to happen elsewhere,” she said.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter to May 3, when the court is expected to hear submissions on Dunwell's sentencing.

