Disability pensioner guilty of striking Mackay constable

A DISABILITY pensioner from South Mackay on parole for smashing a television over a man's head has been convicted of striking a police constable.

Jan Yvonne Ammenhauser has a history of violence which includes unlawful wounding, assaulting or obstructing police and public nuisance, among other offences.

The 61-year-old woman entered Mackay Magistrates Court assisted by a wheeled walking aide on Friday.

She pleaded guilty to 19 charges in total, including assaulting a female police officer, contravening police and public nuisance.

Ammenhauser, represented by solicitor Erin Beer, of Legal Aid Queensland, also pleaded guilty to 16 counts of breaching bail that had been granted in a higher court, linked to failing to report to police and the consumption of alcohol.

Summing up the case, Magistrate Mark Nolan considered Ms Beer's submissions that Ammenhauser had a "long-standing alcohol issue".

That was described as a significant factor in Ammenhauser's offending, both historically and more recently.

"The assault on (the police officer on September 28 last year), I accept the particulars. That it was a backhanded punch. That it was reckless," Mr Nolan said.

"And it made contact with the officer. She was lawfully going about her duties in taking you into custody. No one, when they go to work, should expect to be assaulted.

"Police officers do a very difficult job. For you to have hit this officer in those circumstances ... is a dreadful thing that you have done."

Mr Nolan suggested compensation could be paid to the police constable for pain and suffering, which Ms Beer agreed to, on behalf of Ammenhauser.

He did note Ms Beer's submission that Ammenhauser had a lengthy gap in offending.

Ammenhauser was fined $500 and ordered to pay $500 in compensation.

But Ammenhauser is due to remain on parole for nearly two years, linked to the matter that was previously heard in the higher court, Mr Nolan said.