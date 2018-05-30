Disabilities won't stop these players from taking the field

TEAM LAUNCHED: The Ballina-based Gold Coast Titans Physical Disability Rugby League team was launched at Ballina Seagulls Rugby League Club on Monday.

LIAM Hourigan was too excited to sleep last Sunday night.

All the 20-year-old with disabilities could think about was pulling on his new football jersey on Monday morning -- just like the rugby league stars he watches on the television do each week.

And that, according to Terry Litton from Ballina, is what the Gold Coast Titans Physical Disability Rugby League Team launched in Ballina is all about.

Liam is one of a dozen local players in the team, and he can't wait for his first game, which will be one of three exhibition matches to be played later in the season.

It was Mr Litton's idea to form the team to give local boys with physical disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the game he has played since the age of five.

A brain aneurysm and stroke, partly paralysing his left side, in 2009 have not stopped Mr Litton playing.

He competed in a physical disability rugby league competition in Sydney last year to see what was like, with the aim of brining physical disability rugby league to the North Coast.

Hearing of Liam's excitement, Mr Litton said "that's what it's all about.”

"These boys get the opportunity to throw the footy around just like everyone else does,” he said.

The Ballina team kicked off training in February with the support of Ben Sattler, from FSG Australia and the Ballina Seagulls Rugby League Club.

Mr Litton and Mr Sattler went to the Titans with a proposal for sponsorship, and to their joy, the National Rugby League club's board gave it the nod as part of the club's community involvement.

Mr Sattler admitted there was plenty of excitement at Wednesday night training when the boys heard they had the Titans' backing.

CEO of the Titans, former referee Graham Annesley, said there was "power in sport” to provide emotional benefits to people with disabilities.

The NSW Minister for Disability Services, Ray Williams, topped off Monday's launch with a $5000 grant to help the team with transport and equipment costs.

The team will play three exhibition matches with modified rules later this season on dates yet to be announced, with plans for a full competition next season.

The team trains at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina, thanks to the Seagulls, on Wednesday afternoons from 5pm to 6pm.

Friends of Mr Litton, Mark and Deb Seib, have already been giving up their time to help out at training sessions.

While Mr Litton will act as captain, he said the team needs a coach.

If you can help or for more information, phone him on 0476 156 300.