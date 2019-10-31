Dirty wheels ride to clean finish

RIDING HIGH: Fletcher Maxwell did well in the Boys U17 division for the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club at the 2019 QLD Enduro State Champs at Garapine. It was his first Enduro since breaking his wrist at an earlier event.

KEEPING your cool while hurtling down a steep and complex mountain-bike trail in the searing heat takes grit and focus.

And when you are the coach of a crack mountain bike club, it's good to be able to show your athletes you really do know what you're talking about at training.

So when Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club coach Douglas Milne, 54, took third in the hotly-contented Masters 5 men's race in 34-degree heat at the 2019 Queensland Gravity Enduro State Championships at Garapine, it was cause for celebration.

Milne roared around the technical course on a Santa Cruz Nomad V3 dual suspension bike in 17:05.6, a good 28.97 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, navigating the trial featuring pinball-like rocky outcrops, tree roots, logs and boulders with precision.

"The trails were mellow and not nearly as technical, which means they are good fun and good to ride faster,” he said.

"I've been riding in the Enduro and state championships for years, and it's great to be able to keep up with the youngsters.”

Milne was one of five club members who showed their style.

Fletcher Maxwell came in 22nd in the U17s division in his second endurance after recovering from a broken wrist a couple of months ago.

Milne said Fletcher rode well in a highly competitive field.

"He's not as experienced as the other lads and showed a lot of determination on a particularity gruelling day,” Milne said.

"Fletcher needs a bit more experience and now has better knowledge about what to expect in the next race.”

Three members rode in the always intensely-competitive U15s boys division, which saw 24 of the best young riders power along the trails.

Milne said he was pleased with the youngsters' results as Max Webb came in fourth, only missing a podium finish by 2.36 seconds in a time of 14:45.7 - 0:31.89 behind the winner.

His club mates Tobi Edwards was fifth with 15:26.0, and Marco Millar sixth with 15:29.8.

"I coach Fletcher, Tobi and Marco, we've been working on their riding and use of the pedals,” Milne said.

"These compact lads have been working on leg strength and technique. I expect them to be getting nearer the podium in the 2020 series.”