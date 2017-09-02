'Dirty, filthy' paintings at open day for art school

An open day at Byron School of Art for all budding artists.

THE beautiful studios and exhibition space in Mullumbimby of the Byron School of Art are opening the doors for visitors to come and discover all the School and Project Space have to offer.

Byron School of Art teachers and directors Michael Cusack , J ames Guppy , Emma Walker and Christine Willcocks , all practising professional artists themselves, will be on hand to discuss the various courses, workshops and masterclasses on offer and will present an information session about year-long courses at 12pm.

Printmaking demonstrations, stringmaking with Helle Jorgensen and an open drawing studio will run throughout the day.

There will also be activities for kids and a chance for parents to hear about the new BSA Kids program of after-school classes starting in October.

"Our Open Day is a great opportunity for art lovers of all ages to find out more about the courses and classes on offer - for the absolute beginner to established artists wanting to deepen their practice - and chat to the artists who will be teaching them,” BSA director and teacher Christine Willcocks said.

"It's also for anyone just wanting to come and see the current exhibition and check out the busy creative space that is Byron School of Art.

"Plus there will be some hands-on activities and demonstrations on the day.”

The Project Space gallery will be open, exhibiting the " Dirty Filthy Painting Group Show " (Sept 9-20), featuring the work of some of the best abstract painters in the country such as Miles Hall, Terri Brooks, Julie Fragar and 2014 Archibald winner Fiona Lowry, as well as some international artists who have never shown in Australia, including David Quinn, Helen O'Leary and Robert Dunne.

These artists will be joined by a line-up of talented local artists like the well-travelled Paul McNeil, a much-beloved figure in the community; artists new to the region such as Brent Hallard, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience; and young guns of the art world who used to call Byron home, like Josey Kidd Crowe and Sally Anderson.

The 'Dirty Filthy Painting Group Show' opens on Saturday, September 9 and will be on show at Byron School of Art until Wednesday, September 20.