COLOURFUL AND FUN: In a house, down a track, Through the forest, out the back, With a big red door, lives a girl. Dirtgirl is her name, Getting dirty is her game. Tajette O'Halloran
Music

Dirtgirl unveils new Gumboot Boogie

20th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

GUMBOOT Boogie is the upcoming music album by children's character Dirtgirl.

Recorded in Dirtgirlworld, mixed and produced in Melbourne by Cameron McKenzie (Mark Seymour, Horsehead) and mastered in New York, Gumboot Boogie is all about encouraging sustainability, peddling an intertwining theme that nature is fun.

Most songs are the work of Hewey Eustace, co-director of Dirtgirlworld alongside Cate McQuillen, both from Whiporie and guardians of Dirtgirl pop.

"This album is the birth of posi-pop: unashamedly hopeful music, a collection of anthems that plants the seeds of possibility　and might just grow a generation that does things differently," Eustace said.　

New single Changes will be available on September 21, and the album Gumboot Boogie will be released on October 5.

Lismore Northern Star

