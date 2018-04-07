Dirtgirl set to descend on Evans Head beach

Stars of the brand-new Get Grubby TV series, dirtgirl and scrapboy get ready to check out the garage sales on Second Hand Saturday.

DIRTGIRLfrom ABC's Dirtgirlworld will help the community tackle litter at Evans Head tomorrow.

The Evans Head to Broadwater Beach Let's Keep It Clean group will meet at 7.30am at the Airforce Beach car park and will be joined by Dirtgirl, who will help spread the 'Pick it up and Bin it for a Cleaner World' message.

Dirtgirl is a great advocate for getting grubby in the garden but also for creating less waste and caring for the world - starting in our own backyards and local environment.

She also plans to visit the Evans Head Community Garden (to get grubby!) and have a look at the Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre's reusable shopping bag program.

It will be a great opportunity to spread the word about these inspired local initiatives that are happening in the Richmond Valley to stop litter polluting waterways and reduce the community's dependence on environmentally harmful plastic bags.