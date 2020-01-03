Dirt bike rider in serious condition after crash

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident near Urbenville.

Garry Meredith

A MAN is in a serious condition after a dirt bike crash near Urbenville this afternoon.

At noon, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Boomi Creek, 10km east of Urbenville, where a 54-year-old male dirt bike rider had crashed in the state forest.

Ambulance NSW paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the patient before he was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A rescue helicopter spokesman said it is believed the man suffered head injuries in the crash.