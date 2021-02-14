Menu
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Pilot and Crew. Source: Surf Life Saving Australia
Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after serious fall

Aisling Brennan
14th Feb 2021 8:18 AM
A 25-year-old man has been flown to hospital after he fell from a dirt bike in Murwillumbah.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a semirural property at Murwillumbah shortly before 7pm on Saturday falling reports the man was suffering serious injuries from the fall.

Local Ambulance Paramedics along with Emergency Services attended the property and commenced treatment for a head injury.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team assisted in treatment and stabilised the man before he was flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

