A dirt bike rider injured in a double fatality overnight has been flown from Cairns for treatment.
News

Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after double fatality

by Pete Martinelli
19th Dec 2020 11:36 AM
ONE of the men injured in a double motorbike fatality will be treated in Townsville.

The man, 21, was taken to Cairns Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the crash that killed a 28 year old man and a 17 year old youth.

The patient was flown to Townsville Hospital this morning, still in a serious condition.

The man was riding a yellow Suzuki dirt bike south when he collided with a red Honda dirt bike, travelling north on Mount Peter Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at about 10pm on Friday night, near the intersection with Mackillop Road.

Both the rider, 28 and his passenger, 17, were declared deceased at the scene.

Alcohol is understood to have been a factor in the incident and it understood the two bikes had been seen by local Mt Peter residents hooning through the neighbourhood on a previous evening.

