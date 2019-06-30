Dirrawongs point of defeat in NRRRL

Cudgen front-rower Shannon Green hits the line hard against Northern United in NRRRL.

Cudgen front-rower Shannon Green hits the line hard against Northern United in NRRRL. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A DEFLATED Northern United gave up a six-point lead in the final three minutes to go down 17-16 to Cudgen in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Cudgen five-eighth Sam Grant kicked the winning field goal in the final minute after centre Luke Dumas scored a try in the 77th minute at Crozier Field, Lismore, today.

United had led 16-10 for most of the half after they were awarded a penalty try when winger Brandon Anderson was deemed to have been impeded out wide.

Centre Clarence Kelly came off injured in the second half while Cudgen lost its halfback Harry Fitzhugh with concussion from a heavy tackle before half-time.

Hornets coach Mark O'Grady came off the bench as his replacement with both teams desperate for competition points to stay in finals contention.

It was a tough loss for United, which could have sealed it in the last 10 minutes but ran out off steam after conceding numerous penalties throughout the game.

"I thought we had it in the bag and you can't let games like that slip away,” United coach Alwyn Roberts said.

"Our execution could have been a lot better, Cudgen didn't come here to lose and it was a tough way to finish but that's footy

"The effort was there and that won't be the end of us; it's a good chance for us to bounce back against Marist Brothers.

"We're not going anywhere yet and we still have a few players to come back.”

Earlier, Cudgen took a 6-2 lead when front-rower Shannon Green muscled his way over the tryline.

A perfectly timed kick from United five-eighth Wally Kelly saw winger Bill King score a try at the 25-minute mark before another penalty goal to Cudgen before half-time.

United grabbed a 10-8 lead in the 44th minute when second-rower James Roberts scored off a kick before Cudgen evened it up with a penalty goal.

Front-rower Kahill Dellapicca had a big game for the Hornets while fullback Jack Sands worked overtime with his carries from kick returns.

Other games

IN other NRRRL games played at the weekend:

Byron Bay had a 28-2 win over Evans Head at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, on Saturday.

Mullumbimby had a hard-fought 22-18 win over Kyogle at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby, on Saturday night.

Ballina defeated Casino 36-12 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, today.

Tweed Coast Raiders downed Marist Brothers 22-12 at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.