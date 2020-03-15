Menu
A massive crowd at a previous Bluesfest Byron Bay. Organisers are expected to provide an update on whether this year’s event will proceed on Monday.
Directives to major events a matter for state, federal gov, says council

Liana Turner
15th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
ANY directives to the organisers of large events in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will come from state or federal authorities, according to Byron Shire Council.

The council’s director of corporate and community services Vanessa Adams, said staff are being given updates on what to do “in the likelihood of infection”.

She said the council had also made available hand sanitiser and “hand washing information” in bathrooms, kitchens, the foyer and other public areas of council facilities.

“Byron Shire Council is prepared and has systems in place for a range of different situations and emergencies including fires, floods and in this case, a pandemic,” Ms Adams said.

“This COVID-19 pandemic is new ground for not only our shire, but for the country generally and council’s executive team is working with managers and staff to ensure we are as prepared as we can be.”

Ms Adams said the council was getting “regular information” and taking guidance from NSW Health, the State and Federal Governments in relation to COVID-19.

“To ensure there is one single source of truth and to avoid confusion, council is advising residents, businesses and visitors to get their information from NSW Health or the Australian Government’s Department of Health,” she said.

“Any directive/s to organisers of large events will be given by State or Federal Government authorities.”

Organisers of Bluesfest Byron Bay, scheduled to be held at Tyagarah next month, recently said the event was still going ahead and are yet to announce any change to this since Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a direction that non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people should not go ahead from Monday onwards.

The festival organisers acknowledged this in a statement on social media and said: “we are now awaiting the official requirement from Federal and State authorities on Monday and will update you at that time”.

