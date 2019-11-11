Firefighters hold back a fire threatening a house on The Buckets Way at Tinonee near Taree on the NSW mid north coast. Picture: Nathan Edwards

FIREFIGHTERS are desperately trying to control devastating bushfires across NSW before a 'danger day' of weather forecast for Tuesday forcing the Rural Fire Service to issue this dire warning: "lives will be at risk".

As the state begins to count the devastating cost of the fires, three people have been confirmed dead and there are fears that number could rise, with more reported missing. More than 150 properties have already been lost to the fires.

While conditions eased yesterday, the RFS said Tuesday will likely see widespread severe and extreme fire danger from the Queensland border to the South Coast and across the Central West.

"Tuesday 12 November will be a dangerous day," it tweeted. "With so many fires already burning, homes and lives will be at risk."

Grafton is forecast to reach 39 degrees on Tuesday, with northwesterly winds above 20km/h.

On Sunday, 72 fires were burning across NSW, 36 of which were not under control.

At 6.45pm on Sunday two were at 'Emergency' level near Harrington and Lismore. Twelve others were at 'Watch and Act', including the Liberation Trail fire which has already devastated much of the Clarence Valley. Three fires west of Grafton at Coombadjha, Newton Boyd and Kangawalla were at 'Watch and Act' status.

NSW RFS fire behaviour analyst Simon Heemstra described the upcoming conditions aa "very hot, very dry and very windy".

"The three are lining up on Tuesday for potentially significant fire weather," he said.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said assessment teams are bracing themselves for "considerable losses".

"There are communities and fire grounds where we are expecting to tally up considerable losses of homes and other propesrties," he said.

At least 150 homes have been destroyed by the fires although this number is likely to climb as detailed assessments begin.

