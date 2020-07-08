Diocese hopes to turn existing facility into a new motel

Invercauld House has lodged a DA proposing a number of changes, including the use of existing facilities as a motel.

Invercauld House has lodged a DA proposing a number of changes, including the use of existing facilities as a motel.

PLANS to transform Invercauld House into a motel have been lodged with Lismore City Council.

The $250,000 development application, lodged by Newton Denny Chappelle on behalf of the Diocese of Lismore, is looking to change the use of the Goonellabah property.

Located on the intersection of Invercauld Rd and Evergreen Rd in Goonellabah, the property is currently used primarily as a conference and corporate retreat centre.

But the DA lodged last month outlines plans to change the use of the existing student accommodation units to enable them to be used as a motel.

MORE NEWS: Gun shop reveals plans for bigger armoury

“The units will be available to accommodate the general public and also the accommodation needs of attendees at various functions that will be held on-site within the conference centre building,” the DA states.

“The development will retain the 15 freestanding accommodation structures with unit no. 1 comprising the executive suite.

“The remaining 14 structures will be split to retain two units each, therefore resulting in a total of 29 accommodation units.

“Units 5 and 6 will be fitted out as accessible units, while the remaining units will be either standard-style units or designed as family accommodation units with interconnecting door.”

The DA also outlines plans to construct a function centre within the existing conference centre building, with hopes to use the facilities more.

MORE NEWS: What new Lismore temple would look like

“While the Diocese purchased Invercauld House for the primary purpose of education within the Diocese, there are periods of time during the year where the facility is not being used and may therefore be adapted for non-educational conferences and functions,” the DA says.

The proposed function centre would accommodate up to 540 people and be open from 8am to 11.30pm daily.

The DA also proposes:

The demolition of existing laundry store and maintenance buildings

Construction of a new shed building for the purpose of staff laundry service, laundry storage, maintenance

Construction of a raised walkway

The DA is on public exhibition and can be viewed by visiting the Lismore City Council website.