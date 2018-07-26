Menu
Dillian Whyte is talking tough ahead of his bout in London on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images
Boxing

British heavyweight predicts pain for Kiwi champ Parker

by Matt Horan
26th Jul 2018 10:40 AM

BRITISH fighter Dillian Whyte is predicting a night of pain for Joseph Parker, but concedes the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's heavyweight collision in London.

Whyte battles Parker at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, looking to move within touching distance of a world title shot and a potential rematch with bitter longstanding rival Anthony Joshua.

"The Body Snatcher" is ready to make a titanic statement in the heavyweight division and believes Parker is his toughest challenge since his last clash with "AJ".

"On paper, Parker is my hardest opponent since 'AJ'," Whyte said to Sky Sports. "He's young, a former world champ who is strong, can take a dig and is quick.

"Everyone knows I'm coming for a scrap, but I may have to box my way into it before I start scrapping -  he's experienced. I have two equalising hands, I have skill and learn rapidly on the job.

"If he wants to have it though, we will.

"There's probably more pressure on me, I'm the home fighter and closer to a world title.

"Parker doesn't care, he said to me before that 'he's set for life'. I'm far from set for life.

"I'm going to knock Joseph Parker out. I predict pain, pure pain."

Whyte realises the importance of his showdown with Parker, but is refusing to look beyond Saturday's clash.

"Any fight gets my blood going, whenever I get the chance to fight," he said.

"This is big, it's two of the best heavyweights in the world, I'm facing another former world champion.

"I'm not thinking beyond this fight, it's hard and I'm completely focused and not distracted to what might be beyond."

Parker says he is happy to trade punches with Whyte and wants to set aside his nice guy image as he goes on his own knockout hunt.

"I'm excited to put on a great performance and hopefully get the win," the New Zealander said.

"I'm confident, more confident now than in my last fight. I want this really badly and I'm ready to leave it all in the ring.

"Whyte is relentless, confident, comes forward and is improving with each fight. He's a good body puncher so we'll just have to see who throws more.

"Before, I thought I want to fight well and get the win. Now, I want to hurt people and knock them out, that's the difference. A win is nice, but I'm looking for a KO."

