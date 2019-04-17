Digging deep for 'Wombat'

GRASS ROOTS: Graham Eadie pictured with then Mullumbimby club president Ken Barnham after signing on to captain-coach the first grade team in 2012.

A FUNDRAISING lunch will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel next week for the former Australian, New South Wales and Manly-Warringah fullback Graham "Wombat” Eadie.

Manly legends Jamie Lyon and Steve Menzies will be the guests along with former Canterbury great Steve Mortimer.

Eadie coached Mullumbimby in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League in 2012 and has been involved at junior level while working at the hotel.

"He's going in for major heart surgery, which will keep him out of action for a while, so we wanted to do something for him,” event organiser Steve Butler said.

"Graham is highly respected around town and the number of people who come into the pub just to see him is incredible.

"He has done a lot for rugby league and whenever we have fundraisers at the (Mullumbimby) leagues club he's the first to put his hand up to help.

"He has a passion for the grassroots and this is a chance for us to give something back.”

Butler hopes they can also bring premiership-winning Manly players Brent Kite and Steve Matai to the lunch.

Kite coaches Tweed Coast in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League while Matai lives locally.

Neil Pringle will be the MC, with prizes and auctions.

"A group from Ballina are taking out a table and we have a heap coming down from Kirra,” Butler said.

"There will be a lot of locals here and we hope to fill the outside of the pub with tables.”

The lunch will be held from 1pm next Friday, April 26, with guests asked to arrive at noon.

Tickets can be purchased over the bar in the lead-up or by phoning Steve Butler on 0417 067 595.