Diggers ride and remember their past

Members of the Diggers Military Motorcycle Club, including former local, Russell Proctor, arrived in Bonalbo from Brisbane on Saturday 12th November as a fundraiser event and to honour local WW2 veteran, 94 y.o. Tom Hale. These younger Diggers, veterans in their own right, were welcomed into Bonalbo by the towns people and local RSL members. A free sausage sizzle proved popular with everyone, and ticket sellers in the raffle were kept busy, first prize being a four-burner gas BBQ, with several other prizes to follow.

A special limited edition stubby holder depicting the motorcycle ride and the Burma Railway horror, was presented to Tom, the remaining number offered for sale to the public, which also proved very popular.

It is planned to make this ride an annual event raising money for the Bonalbo RSL Sub Branch. Next year, 2017, the ride will coincide with Remembrance Day and is expected many more riders will participate and join in the Remembrance Day service in Bonalbo.

On behalf of the President and members of the Bonalbo RSL Sub Branch, and especially Mr. Tom Hale, I would like to thank all those people and businesses for their contributions in making this a very successful and profitable event.