Dig in and plant a tree at Lennox

A LONG-running tree planting campaign will continue on Friday at Lennox Headland.

Since 2003, GeoLINK and Ballina Shire Council have hosted the annual Lennox Head Community Tree Planting Day to coincide with World Environment Day.

Maree Walo from GeoLINK said the Ballina Environment Society started replanting the Lennox headland in 1980, with the GeoLINK and Ballina Shire Council planting partnership starting in 2003.

"Now in its 15th year, the Lennox Head Tree Planting Day has grown to become a major environmental event on the local calendar,” she said.

"Each year, the local community rallies together at the iconic Lennox headland to plant native seedlings of littoral rainforest species to

restore what was once present on the headland pre-1800s.”

Best records of species that existed pre-1800s come from a study of the remaining patches of littoral rainforest in the Lennox area.

The event will be held from 9am-noon. Trees, mulch and some tools will be supplied by council.