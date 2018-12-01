'Dig deep': Premier announces bushfire appeal

The Premier, flagged with her travelling party, visits Miriam Vale Community Centre to meet with evacuees.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk marked her visit to Miriam Vale by announcing a Queensland bushfire appeal to assist those affected by bushfires.

The Premier was in the town, which is currently an evacuation point for residents fleeing the worst bushfires in Queensland's history, to meet with residents housed at the centre.

Ms Palaszczuk asked Queenslanders and Australians to dig deep for those who are facing losing everything.

"I want all of Queensland and Australia to dig deep, because we need to help people," she said.

"The state government is going to put in $125,000 up front, straight away.

"Organisations such as Givit, The Salvation Army, Lifeline and others are going to partner with us, so please, I need Queenslanders to dig deep."

In addition to the funding announcement, the Premier offered a personal thank you to those fighting the fires.

She said the effort of local crews as well as those from interstate displayed the spirit of Australia and guaranteed to repay the favour.

"It was wonderful today to meet our firefighters who have been coming in from interstate," she said.

"They've done a tremendous job helping our on-the-ground crews and now their heading home.

"A big effort from all of Australia for coming to Queensland's aid, and let me say here and now if ever you're in trouble we will send help your way.

"That is Australia working together, great Queensland spirit and great Australian spirit."

Ms Palaszczuk was touring alongside Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner, Katarina Carroll, who thanked residents for their patience

Ms Carroll said the region was experiencing an unprecedented weather event.

"We have experienced what is the unimaginable - catastrophic conditions have never ever been experienced in this state, and it has certainly been a challenging time," she said.

"We will go away from here and you will have here today a liaison officer to give you updated information as to what's happening out there.

"Please bear with us and be patient.

"Your firefighters are out there battling this fire on the front line."

After leaving Miriam Vale, the Premier spent the afternoon meeting with the local disaster management group.