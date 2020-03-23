’Difficult, challenging’: Schools explain new procedures

NORTHERN Rivers schools are choosing to remain open should parents wish to send their children to school, as the NSW government continues to make arrangements.

Following the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's announcement this morning that schools will remain open for parents that need them, many parents are being urged to keep their children at home if practical.

Ms Berejiklian said schools will stay open based on official health advice but parents will be encouraged to teach at home as the same module will be used online.

"We are encouraging parents to keep their children at home. We understand for some parents that is not possible," she said.

Some Northern Rivers schools have taken to social media to help alleviate parent's concern and confusion over possible school closures:

Evans River K-12 Community School

"We anticipate that from tomorrow, only the children of parents and carers working in essential services will attend school," the school's social media post read.

"The school staff will then be focused on developing learning materials for students to complete at home while they are not attending school.

"The school will be providing further advice about this work shortly.

"We are aware some families have access to devices and the internet, and others do not. "Please note that senior exams will proceed this week as scheduled."

Ballina Coast High School

"While our school remains open, BCHS is not operating as normal," the school's social media post read.

"The government is encouraging families to keep their children at home where practical.

BCHS has suspended all practical classes.

"All lessons will now be delivered online, both at school and at home.

"Students will access these using Google classroom.

"If students cannot remember their code, they need to email their class teacher to have this sent.

"Should you wish your child to leave school today and return home immediately, please contact the office.

"If your student in year 7 to 10 is still attending school, they are expected as per normal to have their laptop computer with them in all lessons as the delivery in school will be online, the same as being delivered to students at home.

"There will be no difference. We have suspended all assessment for Year 7-12.

"Year 12 are our priority and we will be supporting them working from home. Our aim is to keep them focused and on track."

Ballina Public School

"This morning the NSW Premier announced that from Tuesday, 24th March families are encouraged to keep children at home," principal Stacie Luppi wrote online.

"If you work in essential services and need to send children to school you may do so.

"Our school is preparing for continuous learning for students to complete work at home.

"Our school Facebook page will continue to be updated regularly with information.

"For students who stay at home, work will be provided as soon as possible.

"Our school will continue classes for essential workers and parents wishing to send their children to school but there may be a number of staff changes due to our teachers' own individual circumstances.

"Consistent with current guidelines, students and staff who are unwell with respiratory illness should remain at home until symptoms resolve.

"This is a difficult and challenging period for all of us. It is important that children are reassured while our school is currently operating differently.

"All staff are working to ensure school is as normal as possible under the circumstances and we are doing our best to keep everyone safe."

Lismore Public School

"School is open today," the social media post read.

"Please remind your child/children about correct hand washing and keeping their hands to themselves.

"We will keep you informed as updates come through.

"If your child is unwell please keep them at home."

Wyrallah Road Public School

"This morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that parents may keep their children home from school if they wish, adding that schools would aim to transition to online learning," principal Mark Scotton said online.

"At this point in time, WRPS remains open but we are expecting a further update later today.

"Please can we request that families regularly check the school's Skoolbag app and Facebook for updates."

More to come.