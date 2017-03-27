Different kind of icing for woman's birthday

EVIL EFFECTS: A glass pipe, commonly used by ice addicts to vaporise the drug before inhalation.

ONE Lismore woman decided to celebrate her birthday by using ice which ended, predictably, very badly.

On Friday police spoke to a 37-year-old Nimbin woman at Goonellabah and during the conversation she told police that she was in possession of methamphetamine (ice).

A search of her car located 1.26 grams of ice and three ice pipes.

The woman allegedly told police that it was her birthday and she had never used ice before.

The woman was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with possession of a prohibited drug and of the equipment to administer it.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.