Different future but for lost lives in war

FOR those of us who lived through a world war when thousands of men and women died it is sometimes hard to reconcile "what was” with "what could have been”.

Our local area lost many soldiers, sailors and airmen who were killed in action, died of illness, died in an accident (often during training), or simply disappeared with no known record, perhaps as a prisoner of war, or during battle. Who were some of these people, mainly young men, who gave their lives in this way?

Buckley is a well-known name in our area. At least 20 with the surname Buckley enlisted in World War II. Of these three spent many years in a Japanese Prisoner of War Camp and at least two others were killed. One of those who died was Private Raymond Timothy Buckley who was killed at Milne Bay, Papua on December 18, 1942 aged 35. He was the son of Timothy P. and Catherine M. Buckley (nee Stuart). He had been born at Rous in 1907 and came from a farming background. He had apparently gone to the dairying area of Northern Queensland as he enlisted at Malanda in 1941. He was attached to the 9th Battalion and served with it in the Middle East prior to being sent to New Guinea. He is buried in Bomana War Cemetery, Port Moresby.

Accidents caused the death of several Ballina men. Flight Sergeant John Ogilvy Allen was killed in England in 1945 and is buried at Haycombe Cemetery, Bath. Another airman, Leading Aircraftman Leonard Jack Hackett was killed at Townsville in November 1945 (after the war ended) and is buried in Townsville War Cemetery. A flying accident while training in Canada caused the death in 1943 of Sergeant Arthur William Torrens while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. His body was never recovered but he is remembered at the Ottawa Memorial in Ontario, Canada. Private John Sparke of Pimlico, near Ballina, died accidentally in Palestine on November 27, 1941. He was attached to the 2nd Machine Gun Battalion. It is assumed that he was buried in Palestine. Guy Edward Saunders of Bangalow was in the RAAF and died in England of illness in 1943. He is buried in Market Harborough, Leicestershire. Dick Edward Moffitt was also from Bangalow and he died of injuries in 1941 while a gunner with the 2nd Anti-Tank Regiment. He has no known grave but is believed to have died in Egypt. Aiden Lawrence Perry of Federal was only 22 when he died in 1945. He was attached to the 2nd Infantry Battalion and he also died in an accident. He is buried in Lae War Cemetery, Papua. He had been a dairy farmer prior to enlisting. John Terance Reilly of Billinudgel is also buried at Lae. He was killed in action in New Guinea in 1944.

John Frederick Sharpe of Coraki was only 18 when he enlisted. He was working as a storeman in South Lismore but soon found himself with the 33rd Infantry Battalion in Borneo. He died of wounds in 1945 aged 19. He has no known grave. Another Coraki lad, John Edward Sheridan, died in a flying battle over England in 1942. He is buried at Norwich, Norfolk. Another soldier who died from illness was Albert Edward Nathaniel Holmes of Dobies Bight. He died in 1942 while fighting with the 5th Infantry Battalion and is buried in Bomana War Cemetery, Port Moresby. He was one of those nick-named "Chocolate Soldiers”. Many of his mates went on to show what heroes they really were. Possibly the saddest records are those where the soldiers died fighting when the Japanese invaded Malaya. One of these was Charles Cavanaugh who was born in Murwillumbah. They have no known graves.

