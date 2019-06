Traffic affected on Pacific Mwy after a diesel spill.

MOTORISTS are urged to exercise caution when driving on the Pacific Motorway at Ewingsdale Rd, at Ewingsdale after a diesel spill is affecting traffic.

Live Traffic made the alert at 9.10am, and advise southbound traffic is affected.

There is a reduced speed limit of 60km/h in place.