Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW clean up after a diesel spill in Goonellabah.

Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW clean up after a diesel spill in Goonellabah. Alison Paterson

FIRE fighters were called to a truck diesel spill at the intersection of Oliver Avenue and Simeoni Drive Goonellabah this morning.

Captain Forbes from Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah said they were called to the 150 metre long diesel spill at 8.10am this morning.

He said an absorbent material was spread over the spill and traffic would roll it in, absorbing the diesel before breaking down into the environment.

Traffic control is in place while the clean up continues.