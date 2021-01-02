Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

This Tomewin property, marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah, sold for $2 million in December, 2020.

This Tomewin property, marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah, sold for $2 million in December, 2020.

Cliffs, streams and lush rainforest adorn a lifestyle lot in the Tweed Shire which recently sold for $2 million.

Rumours have been rife Hollywood actor Zac Efron has recently purchased land in the area at the same price point.

It’s still unclear if the rumours are to be believed; Efron has previously been thought to have been in the market for a home in the Byron Bay region.

But it’s easy to see why the actor might want to nab a piece of paradise in the Tweed Valley.

A 128.7 hectare lifestyle lot in Tomewin, north of Murwillumbah and close to the Queensland border, sold on December 4 for $2 million.

The property was marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah and, according to advertising material, boasts “mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams, views, lush rainforest, clear air, clean mountain water, rich volcanic soils” and is “an environmental and rural gem”.

The property has three clear-water creeks, rock waterfalls and water holes, spring-fed dams and established trails leading through beautiful rainforest, “perfect for bushwalking and mountain biking adventures”.

Whether the new owner is Efron or someone else, they are the first new owner of this parcel of land since 1906.