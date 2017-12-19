Did your community group win a grant?

Meals on Wheels Tweed's sister branch in Ballina won state government funding to boost its services.

COMMUNITY groups in the Ballina electorate will share in $300,000 in State Government funding to help improve their services, Ballina MP Tamara Smith announced.

Ms Smith welcomed the announcement that 23 projects in the electorate would receive a share of the grant to enhance much needed local facilities.

She said the money would go a long way in supporting improvements to the electorate's various school and community groups.

"This grassroots funding will directly benefit our community and will deliver new infrastructure for schools and community groups, and will help pay for much-needed improvements to sports clubs, community halls and local facilities," Ms Smith said.

The grant was delivered through the government's 2017 Community Building Partnership (CBP) program.

Some of the 23 successful projects in the Ballina electorate include:

$20,000 for Riding for the Disabled Association (NSW) for a machinery and office administration shed, slab construction and installation and electrical fit out.

$20,100 for the construction of a new building to accommodate the headquarters of Mullumbimby Men's Shed located at Mullumbimby Community Gardens.

$15,705 for Byron Youth Service refurbishments

$20,000 for the Lennox Head Alstonville Surf Life Saving Club for a Lennox Surf Club Facility upgrade.

$21,000 for the Ballina Tennis Club for a clubhouse extension with amenities upgrade and disabled facility.

$24,000 to Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels Inc to increase safety and accessibility by renovating, repairing and refurbishing facilities.

Further details of the program and all successful grants funded for the 2017 program visit the NSW Government website.