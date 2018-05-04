Did you witness serious assault at Goonellabah?

Police ask witnesses to a serious assault in Goonellabah on Anzac Day to come forward.

DID you witness a serious assault on Anzac Day evening? Police need your help.

At 10pm on April 25, on the corner of Ballina and Kadina roads Goonellabah, a victim was seriously assaulted. As a result a man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The investigating police are aware that this assault was witnessed by some men who stopped the offender from assaulting the victim further.

Police would like to speak to these witnesses about what they saw.

If this was you please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599. Police reference is E68336663 #GoonellabahCrime