Did you witness a violent incident in Lismore on Wednesday?

WITNESS THIS INCIDENT: Police are calling for anyone who witnessed a violent incident in Lismore on Wednesday October 28 to contact them. Photo: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

WITNESS THIS INCIDENT: Police are calling for anyone who witnessed a violent incident in Lismore on Wednesday October 28 to contact them. Photo: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

POLICE are calling for anyone who witnessed a violent incident in Lismore on Wednesday afternoon to contact them.

Richmond Police District has announced on social media that Lismore Police are seeking witnesses to an incident near Molesworth and Magellan Sts, Lismore, on Wednesday, October 28 at about 1.55pm.

Police responded to a violent incident where a an elderly male approached a number of people in the vicinity of the Lismore Library.

This incident also involved a young child riding a bike.

If you can assist with police inquires, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. E148764802 relates.