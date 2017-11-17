Did you see woman assaulted at Lismore court?

COURT ASSULT: Police allege a woman was assaulted outside Lismore Court House on Thursday afternoon and are calling for witnesses.

COURT ASSULT: Police allege a woman was assaulted outside Lismore Court House on Thursday afternoon and are calling for witnesses. Cathy Adams

POLICE have reported an assault outside Lismore courthouse around 10am yesterday, where a 30-year-old woman was assaulted.

A police spokesman said they were investigating if the physical assault involved one or two offenders.

"The local police are investigating the matter to see if its related to a court matter,” he said.

"Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Meanwhile, a search warrant at Casino conducted on Thursday afternoon where a quantity of cannabis and prohibited drugs were seized.

A police spokesman said a 53-year-old female occupant has been charged.

"She will appear at the Casino court to be charged with possession and supply of prohibited drugs,” he said.