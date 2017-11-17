Menu
Did you see woman assaulted at Lismore court?

COURT ASSULT: Police allege a woman was assaulted outside Lismore Court House on Thursday afternoon and are calling for witnesses.
COURT ASSULT: Police allege a woman was assaulted outside Lismore Court House on Thursday afternoon and are calling for witnesses. Cathy Adams
Alison Paterson
by

POLICE have reported an assault outside Lismore courthouse around 10am yesterday, where a 30-year-old woman was assaulted.

A police spokesman said they were investigating if the physical assault involved one or two offenders.

"The local police are investigating the matter to see if its related to a court matter,” he said.

"Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Meanwhile, a search warrant at Casino conducted on Thursday afternoon where a quantity of cannabis and prohibited drugs were seized.

A police spokesman said a 53-year-old female occupant has been charged.

"She will appear at the Casino court to be charged with possession and supply of prohibited drugs,” he said.

