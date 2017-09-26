Did you witness the violent robbery of an elderly woman?

Police are calling on people in this CCTV to come forward, it is believed they may have witnessed a bag snatch last week.

POLICE are appealing for information from witnesses after an elderly woman was injured in a bag snatch in the Ballina last week.

An 83-year-old woman was walking on Winton Lane, Ballina, after leaving a supermarket in River Street, about 4pm on Thursday September 21.

Police have been told a man grabbed the woman's handbag from behind and threatened her.

As the man continued to pull on the bag, the woman lost her grip and fell to the ground.

The man was last seen running towards Martin Street with the black bag which contained cash.

The woman was taken to Ballina Hospital in a stable condition with a fractured pelvis.

In particular Detectives wish to speak with a young female who spoke with witnesses shortly after the incident but left prior to police arrival.

She is described as about 16-17 years of age with shoulder length blonde coloured hair and wearing a red jumper and blue pants.

Detectives are also interested in talking with the male and female depicted in a CCTV image from the area and believe that they may be witnesses to the incident.

The man who police believe may be able to assist in the investigation has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170 and 180cm tall and with short blond hair.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.