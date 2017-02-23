Did you have Coffee with a Cop today?

COP CHAT: Crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson and Meryl Condon, of Lismore, shared a laugh during Coffee with a Cop on Thursday.

LISMORE police were out in force in the city's CBD today executing an operation with a tasty twist.

A diversity of officers, from Highway patrol to youth liaisons, sat down with locals over a cuppa for the area's first Coffee with a Cop morning, an initiative to foster strong engagement between police and communities.

Inspector Susie Johnson said officers chatted with about 45 locals at Coffee Shots in the Lismore Arcade earlier this morning, where they discussed various issues with the officers.

"Networking in the community is a vital part of policing," Insp Johnson said.

"It gives (the public) the opportunity to put a face to the name and bring some concerns and even some ideas to the table that we can takeaway."

The relaxed coffee date highlighted a rarity for police, who often interact with the public in emergencies and other high-pressure incidents.

Insp Johnson said "the ability for the community to sit down in a non-pressure situation" is constructive for officers and the public.

"They can talk to us about the area, get to know more about what we do outside of responding to jobs," Insp Johnson said.

Lismore man, Kevin Barnett was one of the dozens of locals who put a few questions to officers today.

Mr Barnett said the community-based initiative enables people to see the person behind the uniform.

"It makes it a bit of friendly atmosphere, they're one of us," Mr Barnett said.

It is hoped Coffee with a Cop would be rolled out across the entire Richmond Local Area Command.

Lismore police joined 72 Local Area Commands statewide to host the event, which had grown in popularity within the NSW Police force.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Mennili said the "tremendous" community feedback led the force to coordinate a statewide event.

Minister for Police Troy Grant said it was great to watch the initiative expand throughout the state.

"People across the state should take advantage of this day to speak to their local men and women in blue who work tirelessly to keep us safe," Mr Grant said.

'Coffee with a Cop' was established in the United States and aimed to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and communities.

The campaign flourished since it began within the Fairfield Local Area Command in 2012 with events held once a month in different locations.