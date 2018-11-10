Menu
2018 Mullumbimby Agricultural Show senior showgirl Ashleigh Hartley, 19, and junior show ambassador Eva Brooke, 13.
2018 Mullumbimby Agricultural Show senior showgirl Ashleigh Hartley, 19, and junior show ambassador Eva Brooke, 13. Liana Turner
Did we take your photo at the Mullum show?

Liana Turner
10th Nov 2018 9:50 PM
HUGE crowds have gathered for the 111th Mullumbimby Agricultural Show.

Secretary Tanja Branson welcomed the good weather and good crowds for the event's first day.

A highlight of the day was the truck show, which drew bumper numbers.

Ms Branson said it was hugely important the community continued to support the show, which continues on Sunday.

"We're a not-for-profit organisation and all our dedicated volunteers work each year to put on this family fun event for everybody," Ms Branson said.

"We also raise valuable funds for our farmers and community and the agricultural industry around the area.

"This is our 111th year so it's really important to keep these traditions... and the exhibitions and everything going and showcase that so that our younger community can actually see what this area's about and how it's changed and evolved."

 

She said the show had introduced a greater number of team events in the main ring this year.

Ashleigh Hartley, 19, was named senior showgirl while Eva Brooke, 13, was junior show ambassador.

Ms Hartley welcomed the strong support for this year's show.

"It's great to see the Byron Shire participating in this event," she said.

At the official opening, show president Mark Ward said the turnout was "absolutely superb".

"It's about time we've had some good weather," Mr Ward said.

"We've had some wet ones and we've been washed out but we've always had (people) here as a good support."

Artist Daniel Hend has been commissioned by the show society to paint a mural on the showground toilet blocks.

Throughout the weekend, a stunning Mullumbimby landscape will take place.

"It'll be themed on the showground so Spaghetti Circus, farmers market and all the other things that go on here," Mr Hend said.

He said he'd also include something of a timeline of the agricultural shows since 1907.

The 2018 Mullumbimby Show continues on Sunday.

Gates open at 9am and the day will include horse events, an animal nursery, tug-o-war challenge, live musical acts, reptile show, working dog demonstration, demolition derby and more.

There will also be a minute's silence to mark Remembrance Day.

More details at mullumbimbyshow.org.au.

