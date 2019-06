Cheryl, Barry and Josh Patrick at the Lennox Bakery, celebrating Josh's success in soccer. Josh scored three goals and won man of the match this week.

THE weather may not have been perfect on the weekend, but that didn't stop families and friends from enjoying an outing to Lennox Head cafes.

From surprise meetings - a group of friends who live across New South Wales running into each other - to a young man, Josh, celebrating scoring three goals at soccer, people from all walks of life love Lennox Head.

Our photographer Ursula Bentley was there to capture the happy faces.