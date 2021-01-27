Did we snap you at Australia Day in Lismore?

COLOUR PARTY: The Lismore Girl Guides formed an important part of the Australia Day celebrations by forming a colour party at Lismore Town Hall. L-R Elizabeth Cheater, Alicia Davison, Nakkita Kublis, Mia Kay; a and Leonie Davis. Photo: Alison Paterson

Lismore Town Hall was a crowded as people came to support family and friends nominated for an Australia Award or receiving their official Australian citizenship.

Ahead of the ceremony, senior venue technician Stephen Shaw was busy with a sound check with performer Luke Vassella, so all would run smoothly during his rendition of the national anthem and the Peter Allen class, “I still call Australia home.”

SOUNDING RIGHT: The Lismore Town Hall senior venue technician Stephen Shaws ensures Luke Vassella's sound check is sorted ahead of the Australia Day events. Photo: Alison Paterson

Below in a quiet spot, the Lismore Girl Guides were running through their duties as the official colour party in charge of setting up the Australian and Aboriginal flags on the stage.

When the time came to place the flags, Makayla Snow, Nakkita Kublis and Alicia Davison, along with their leaders Leonie Davis and Elizabeth Cheater did an excellent job.

As guests filed in, they represented every age and demographic who call Lismore and the Northern Rivers region home.

TOWN HALL: At Lismore Town Hall people gathered to watch the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Photo: Alison Paterson

Before the ceremony Lismore artists and indigenous man Gilbert Laurie gave the smoking ceremony and a short lesson in local language which was translated into Auslan by Belinda Roberts.

SMOKING CEREMONY: At Lismore Town Hall Gilbert Laurie was watched by people who attended his smoking ceremony while Belinda Roberts provided an AUSLAN translation, ahead of the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Photo: Alison Paterson

Inside, Lismore City Council general manager, Shelley Oldham welcomed everyone and introduced mayor Isaac Smith who gave out the awards.

COME TOGETHER: At Lismore Town Hall many people came to watch the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Photo: Alison Paterson

Those nominated for awards were buoyant, gracious in victory and congratulatory to those nominated.

AWARDS: At Lismore Town Hall emergency services representatives joined locals and visitors to watch the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Photo: Alison Paterson

As well as local councillors, leaders from community organisations attended along with senior emergency services personnel.

LISMORE CELEBRATES: At Lismore Town Hall friends and family gathered to watch the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony. Photo: Alison Paterson

New citizens to be were dressed up, eyes sparkling and bright smiles on their faces.

Many were accompanied friends and family who cheered when they were officially deemed an Aussie.