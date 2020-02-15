Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
I DO: A wedding planning festival will be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina on February 15.
I DO: A wedding planning festival will be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina on February 15.
News

Did Valentine’s Day inspire you to walk down the aisle?

Graham Broadhead
15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF Valentine’s Day inspired loving couples around the region on February 14, the next step could be down the aisle.

And the Cherry Street Sports Club will today, February 15, host a wedding planning festival to give couples tips and ideas for their big day.

A Perfect Day has been organised by AB Celebrations in conjunction with the bowling club.

Organiser Ali Blyth, who is a wedding celebrant, said the event will showcase the “best wedding vendors and suppliers that Ballina Shire has to offer”.

There will be 25 exhibitors.

They will cover everything from celebrants, hair and make-up artists, venues, videographers, entertainers, fashion and a specialist honeymoon travel agent.

Ms Blyth said the event particularly will showcase Ballina businesses.

“It’s about showing what is really good in Ballina, and bringing brides back to Ballina,” she said.

“This is a way of pulling people into the shire to showcase the shire.

“When we all work together, we achieve together.”

A parade of fashions by Mary Vidler Bridal and Wallace and Co will be held at 12.30pm, while entertainers will ply their trade throughout the day, with a DJ to wrap things up at 3pm.

The exhibitors will have displays from 10.30am to 3pm, but the music will continue through to 4.30pm.

ballina shire cherry street sports club nrothern rivers businesses weddings
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        premium_icon 'His life mattered': Hospital death findings handed down

        News Family members hope recommendations to police can prevent a similar tragedy.

        HOORAY: Tenterfield Dam is spilling over

        premium_icon HOORAY: Tenterfield Dam is spilling over

        News “THE lifting of spirits around the town is tangible and a real feeling that we can...

        • 15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
        SES warns motorists to not drive through flood water

        premium_icon SES warns motorists to not drive through flood water

        News EMERGENCY crews including police and SES completed flood rescues.

        IN PICS: Heavy rain submerges cars, floods Lismore Streets

        premium_icon IN PICS: Heavy rain submerges cars, floods Lismore Streets

        News Take a look at the volume of water around Lismore